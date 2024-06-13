Late homer derails Bibee’s career-high 11-K outing

CINCINNATI — As Tanner Bibee walked off the mound after the fifth inning on Wednesday, there was a lively pep in his step, as he punched out his 10th batter of the night. He was rolling and it didn’t seem like anything would stop him. That was, until the sixth.

Two singles started the frame. A quick mound visit was used to make sure Bibee would lock back in. He did, striking out Elly De La Cruz to get one out on the board. Momentum was shifting back into his favor after briefly losing it, but Jeimer Candelario put a stop to that, launching a three-run homer that left a sour taste in Bibee’s mouth in the Guardians’ 4-2 loss to the Reds at Great American Ball Park.

“I hurt for Tanner with the line that he walked away with because of the way he threw the ball tonight,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said.

This was the best Bibee had looked all season. He racked up 11 strikeouts (a career high) and had given up one hit with one walk through the first five innings. But that one hit was also a homer by…Candelario.