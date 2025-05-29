Latest 1st round mock draft is LIVE and there’s movement near the top

9. Reds: Seth Hernandez, RHP, Corona (Calif.) HS (No. 2)

This would be a great get for the Reds because Hernandez belongs much higher than this but has to deal with an industry skittish about spending early selections on high school righties. He could land with any of the clubs ahead of here except for the Cardinals and Blue Jays. If he’s gone, Cincinnati could turn to Witherspoon or a prep shortstop. This is the ceiling for Texas A&M outfielder Jace LaViolette, who entered the season as the consensus top college bat but hit just .258 with a 25 percent strikeout rate.