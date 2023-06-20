Latest ASG results reveal big jump for J-Ram

Your votes will help decide who will start the 2023 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard on July 11 at T-Mobile Field in Seattle. The leading vote-getter in each league will receive an automatic spot in their team’s starting lineup. Beyond those two players, the top two vote-getters at every position, and the top six outfielders, will advance to Phase 2 of the voting, which begins on Monday. If an outfielder is a league’s leading vote-getter, only the next four outfield finalists will move on to Phase 2 to determine who starts at the two remaining spots.