Latest information on Guardians’ COVID-19 situation

When can everyone rejoin the team?

According to Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti, players and coaches can come back to the team as soon as they receive two consecutive negative COVID-19 tests (taken at least 24 hours apart) or are gone for at least 10 days after the onset of symptoms. But the team sent all of them back to Cleveland for the weekend. And with an off-day Monday, this means that no one will be back with the club before Tuesday’s matchup against the Reds at Progressive Field.