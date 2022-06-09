Let the kids play! All the Play Ball Weekend events

Marlins: The Marlins’ weekend events will begin from 9-10:30 a.m. ET on Friday at KIPP Miami, where kids will learn the fundamentals of baseball and softball. Each participant will receive a bat and ball set as well as a branded water bottle. From 1-3:30 p.m., there will be a similar event at Curtis Park for the City of PAL (Police Athletic League). On Saturday, RBI baseball and softball games will take place throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties. The Play Ball Summer Bash will occur from 5-7:30 p.m. at Grapeland Park, where guests will be introduced to the fundamentals of the game and enjoy music, food trucks and additional play activities. On Sunday, the Pitch, Hit & Run competition will happen from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Suellen H. Fardelmann Cooper City Sports Complex. The free event is for boys and girls 7-14 years old and consists of a series of movements that are important in baseball and softball.