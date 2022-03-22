Let’s predict ’22 lineups, rotations, closers

The Royals are giving top prospect Bobby Witt Jr. every chance available to make their Opening Day roster, as long as he performs in Spring Training and shows that he’s ready. Even if he starts the season in Triple-A, it won’t be long until he makes his debut. The Merrifield-Lopez-Perez combination at the top of the lineup proved itself last year, especially at the end of the season, but it seems the middle of the order could still be up for grabs based on how players look this spring. Merrifield played all of 2021 at second base, but to fit Witt Jr. in the equation, it seems the Royals’ best option is to move the veteran to the outfield and have Mondesi and Lopez man the middle infield — as long as health permits. The Royals could have outfielders Kyle Isbel (lefty) and Edward Olivares (righty) on the bench as platoon hitters.