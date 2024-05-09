LF, catcher, game-tying HR: All in a day’s work for Guardians’ latest hero

Cleveland was down by two runs with two outs. The offense hadn’t showed any signs of gaining steam after plating a pair of runs in the second inning. Vogt wanted to take advantage of his bench and mix up the vibe on offense. So, he sent Kyle Manzardo to the plate instead of third baseman Gabriel Arias to face righty Jason Foley.

Manzardo picked up his first career hit on a single down the left-field line. Vogt dug deeper into his bench and replaced Manzardo with pinch-runner Ramón Laureano and then pinch-hit Bo Naylor for Austin Hedges in the ensuing at-bat. But when Detroit turned to its bullpen and called on a lefty, the Guardians decided to empty the bench by pinch-hitting Tyler Freeman for Naylor.