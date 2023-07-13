Lindor returns to Progressive Field May 20-22

San Diego plays its first two games in Asia, facing the Dodgers in the Seoul Series as infielder Ha-Seong Kim returns to his native Korea, where he starred in the KBO before coming to the Majors in 2021. The home opener at Petco Park is set for March 28 against the Giants, who will be in town for four games, followed by the Cardinals for three. The Blue Jays (April 19-21) are set to visit for the first time since 2013, while the 2024 schedule also promises Aaron Judge’s first regular-season visit to Petco Park with the Yankees (May 24-26), although he homered twice there in the 2020 ALDS against the Rays. Schedule >