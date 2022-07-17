LIVE: Day 1 of MLB Draft (MLB Network, ESPN)

2) D-backs: Druw Jones, OF, Wesleyan HS, Peachtree Corners, Ga.Everybody knew the D-backs coveted Jones and they pounced on the top-rated player on MLB Pipeline’s Top 250. It’s an easy comparison, but he reminds so many evaluators of his father, Andruw Jones, at the same age. He has the same Gold Glove potential in center field and he has one of the best power-speed combinations in this Draft. I know everybody focuses on the tools first, and rightfully so, but he has an advanced approach and feel for his swing as well. – Callis