LIVE: Gold Glove Award finalists being unveiled
2 minutes ago
With awards season fast approaching, some of the game’s elite fielders are being recognized right now as finalists for 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards.
There are three finalists per league at each position, including the utility spot, which was awarded for the first time in 2022.
The 2024 Gold Glove Award winners will be unveiled during a one-hour, special-edition “Baseball Tonight” broadcast on ESPN on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Below is a live list of this year’s Gold Glove finalists, with names added as they’re announced.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
PITCHERGriffin Canning, AngelsSeth Lugo, RoyalsCole Ragans, Royals
CATCHERFreddy Fermin, RoyalsCal Raleigh, MarinersJake Rogers, Tigers
FIRST BASENathaniel Lowe, RangersRyan Mountcastle, OriolesCarlos Santana, Twins
SECOND BASEAndrés Giménez, GuardiansNicky Lopez, White SoxMarcus Semien, Rangers
NATIONAL LEAGUE
PITCHERChris Sale, BravesLuis Severino, MetsZack Wheeler, Phillies
CATCHERPatrick Bailey, GiantsGabriel Moreno, D-backsWill Smith, Dodgers
FIRST BASEBryce Harper, PhilliesMatt Olson, BravesChristian Walker, D-backs