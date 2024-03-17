LIVE: Guardians-Reds Spring Breakout
March 16th, 2024
On Saturday, March 16, the Reds will host the Guardians in Spring Breakout, a first of its kind exhibition featuring the top prospects in each farm system. Here’s everything to know about that game and this exciting new event.
“Any time our players get to play against good competition, in a game that could be a little bit in the spotlight, I think that’s a good thing for their experience,” Reds manager David Bell said.
“I think it’s fun,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. “They get to go start a game and it’s all prospects. It’s all people that are going to be there in the future. I think it’s a really cool event.”
What is Spring Breakout?
MLB Spring Breakout is a four-day event showcasing baseball’s future: the current stars of Minor League Baseball. The inaugural edition will be held from March 14-17 at Grapefruit and Cactus League stadiums during Spring Training. A series of 16 exhibition games will be played between teams comprised of each MLB organization’s top prospects, creating a new touchpoint on the baseball calendar that celebrates our sport’s budding talent.
What time is the Guardians-Reds game?
The Spring Breakout game will be Game 2 of a doubleheader for the Reds, with Game 1 being a standard Cactus League game between Cincinnati and Seattle that begins at 4:05 p.m. ET at Goodyear Ballpark. The start time for the Spring Breakout game between the Guardians and Reds is estimated to start at 7:05 p.m. ET.
The Guardians will also have a regular spring game this day, as they’re slated to face the Giants in Scottsdale, Ariz., at 4:05 p.m. ET.
How can I tune in?
MLB Digital (MLB.TV, MLB.com, MLB App) to view the broadcast or CLEguardians.com for the radio call.
Which position player prospects are expected to play?
GUARDIANSOutfielder Chase DeLauter (No. 31 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects list) and first baseman Kyle Manzardo (No. 59) will headline this exciting list of hopeful up-and-comers. Fans have gotten a handful of glimpses of these two in Cactus League play behind the team’s regular starters so far this spring, but now it’s their turn to be the prominent stars in the lineup. Both are trying to prove that their talents can benefit the Major League team in 2024. If you haven’t had a chance already, you can get a front-row seat to see what two of the most exciting players in this farm system can bring to the table.
REDSWhen you get a chance to show off in front of the big league coaching staff, you need to take advantage, and that’s exactly what shortstop Edwin Arroyo has done so far this camp. He’s demonstrated why he’s so highly regarded with both his glove and bat so far this spring. But instead of having to wait for his turn to take the field behind the Major Leaguers, Arroyo — who’s ranked No. 67 in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 — is ready to headline a fun matchup against the Guardians alongside Sal Stewart (No. 6 in Reds’ organization), Cam Collier (No. 7) and Carlos Jorge (No. 8).
Which pitching prospects are expected to play?
GUARDIANS
Of the nine pitching prospects on Cleveland’s Top 30 list, five will suit up for Spring Breakout. The top prospect of this group is left-hander Alex Clemmey (No. 9), whose fastball tops out at 99 mph. Plus, newly drafted righty reliever Andrew Walters (No. 27) could show why many are expecting his rise through the Minors to be quick. Full roster can be found here.
REDSGet ready to see Rhett Lowder, last year’s first-round Draft pick for the Reds and the No. 34 prospect on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 list. He’s projected to see the big leagues in 2024 for a reason. His heater ranges from 92-95 mph with more sink than ride and an elite changeup to pair with it. Plus, the Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Year in ’23, Julian Aguiar (No. 17), is one of the other hurlers in the mix. Full roster can be found here.
Why are certain top prospects not listed on the rosters?
If you don’t see a top prospect on your favorite team’s roster, it is likely because they fall into one of two categories. They are either still in big league camp and battling for a roster spot, or the player is injured or has an injury concern.