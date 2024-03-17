LIVE: Guardians-Reds Spring Breakout

Which position player prospects are expected to play?

GUARDIANSOutfielder Chase DeLauter (No. 31 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects list) and first baseman Kyle Manzardo (No. 59) will headline this exciting list of hopeful up-and-comers. Fans have gotten a handful of glimpses of these two in Cactus League play behind the team’s regular starters so far this spring, but now it’s their turn to be the prominent stars in the lineup. Both are trying to prove that their talents can benefit the Major League team in 2024. If you haven’t had a chance already, you can get a front-row seat to see what two of the most exciting players in this farm system can bring to the table.