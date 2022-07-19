LIVE: Key moments from All-Star Game (FOX)
18 minutes ago
The Midsummer Classic is full of memorable moments every year, and the 92nd in the game’s history is no different.
Follow along right here for the best of the 2022 All-Star Game presented by Mastercard, and watch live on FOX as Dodger Stadium pits the Majors’ greatest players against one another for the first time in 42 years.
Keep it here for the top moments from the 2022 All-Star Game.
Manoah dominates, entertains: Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah dominated on the mound — and on the mic — while pitching a scoreless second inning for the AL.
Mic’d up for FOX’s TV broadcast, Manoah provided plenty of entertainment as he struck out three NL hitters — William Contreras, Joc Pederson and Ronald Acu?a Jr.
“Three punchies! Let’s go!” Manoah yelled as he ran off the mound after striking out Acu?a to end the inning.
Goldy goes deep: The first home run of the 2022 All-Star Game came off the bat of seven-time All-Star Paul Goldschmidt, who crushed a 109 mph, 415-foot home run to left field off Shane McClanahan to give the NL a 2-0 lead in the first.
“It was awesome,” Goldschmidt said in the dugout after. “I haven’t had a home run in the All-Star Game. It was a surreal moment.”
Gim?nez’s highlight-reel double play: AL second baseman Andr?s Gim?nez of the Guardians started a slick double play, fielding Manny Machado’s hotshot up the middle that kicked high off the mound and making a behind-the-back flip to Tim Anderson at second base.
Mookie starts the scoring at home: Dodgers star Mookie Betts drove in the first run of the All-Star Game with an RBI single off a 98 mph fastball from Rays ace and AL ERA leader Shane McClanahan. It was Betts’ first RBI in an All-Star Game, and his first hit since the 2016 All-Star Game.
Kershaw picks off Shohei, strikes out Judge: Clayton Kershaw got the last laugh in the first inning at Dodger Stadium. He promptly picked Shohei Ohtani off first base following the two-way star’s leadoff single, then struck out MLB home run leader Aaron Judge on a nasty slider. He got reigning All-Star Game MVP Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to ground out to finish a scoreless frame.
Ohtani lives up to his word: Just before leading off the All-Star Game, Shohei Ohtani was asked what he was most looking forward to.
“First pitch. First swing,” he said.
Then he lined the very first pitch from Clayton Kershaw into center field for a base hit to start off the Midsummer Classic.
Kershaw starts his first All-Star Game — in L.A.: Clayton Kershaw, one of the greatest pitchers of his generation, had never started an All-Star Game until now. He finally gets to do it, and it’s in front of his home crowd at Dodger Stadium.
Kershaw is the 13th pitcher to start an All-Star Game in his home park (the last was Max Scherzer for the Nationals in 2018) and the second Dodgers pitcher to start one in L.A., joining Don Drysdale (1959).
All-Star tribute to Jackie: MLB and the All-Star host Dodgers paid tribute to Jackie Robinson with a special pregame ceremony, having the Dodgers legend “take the field” using mixed reality technology.
Tuesday is also the 100th birthday of Rachel Robinson, Jackie’s widow. Rachel will be honored with an in-game video tribute.
Contreras brothers start together: Brothers Willson and William Contreras are both starting the All-Star Game for the NL, Willson at catcher and William at DH. Not only that, they’re hitting back-to-back in the lineup, sixth and seventh.
The Contreras brothers are the first brothers to appear in the same All-Star Game since Aaron and Bret Boone in 2003, the first on the same All-Star team since Roberto Alomar and Sandy Alomar Jr. in 1998, the first to start an All-Star Game since the Alomars in ’92 and the first to bat back-to-back in the starting lineup since the Alomars in ’91.
Legends take the field: Miguel Cabrera and Albert Pujols were introduced as All-Stars for the 12th and 11th time, respectively — Miggy for the American League and Pujols for the National League.
Cabrera, who joined the 3,000-hit club earlier this season, and Pujols, who’s in the final season of his 22-year career, were special selections to the All-Star Game this year.