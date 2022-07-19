LIVE: Key moments from All-Star Game (FOX)

The Contreras brothers are the first brothers to appear in the same All-Star Game since Aaron and Bret Boone in 2003, the first on the same All-Star team since Roberto Alomar and Sandy Alomar Jr. in 1998, the first to start an All-Star Game since the Alomars in ’92 and the first to bat back-to-back in the starting lineup since the Alomars in ’91.