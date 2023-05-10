LIVE: Naylor, Triple-A Clippers face red-hot Reds phenom

Friday, 6:05 p.m. ET — Richmond (SF) vs. Erie (DET)Giants fans have reason to rejoice with the return to action of Marco Luciano, MLB’s No. 20 prospect. The 21-year-old shortstop went yard in his second Double-A game last week and leads the Flying Squirrels against some of the most promising players in the Detroit system. Wilmer Flores, MLB’s No. 85 prospect and brother of the San Francisco big leaguer with the same name, may be on the hill for the SeaWolves, who also have Colt Keith, a power-hitting infielder and MLB’s No. 94 prospect.