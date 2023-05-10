LIVE: Naylor, Triple-A Clippers face red-hot Reds phenom
2:47 PM UTC
Here’s what’s on tap for the week:
Wednesday, 11:05 a.m. ET — Columbus (CLE) vs. Louisville (CIN)Wake up with a showdown between two of the most electric prospects in the game. The Reds’ Elly De La Cruz (No. 8 among MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects) headlines the Triple-A Bats vs. Guardians right-hander Gavin Williams (MLB No. 36) and the visiting Clippers. De La Cruz, 6-foot-5, stunned the baseball world with three hits above 116 mph on Tuesday, having also unfurled a Statcast-rattling throw and 116.3 mph homer in back-to-back games last week. Williams, 6-foot-6, has allowed two runs over five starts across two levels all season, fanning 31 in 24 2/3 innings.
Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. ET — South Bend (CHC) vs. Wisconsin (MIL)The nightcap of a hump day MiLB Free Game of the Day split doubleheader features the Cubs’ top pitching prospect making his High-A debut. Cade Horton — MLB’s No. 91 prospect and the seventh overall pick in last year’s Draft — was dominant over his first four professional starts, posting a 1.26 ERA and striking out 21 over 14 1/3 innings for Single-A Myrtle Beach to open the season. Watch him try to keep it rolling as he jumps up a level to face Eric Brown Jr. (the Brewers’ No. 8 prospect) and the Timber Rattlers.
Thursday, 7:35 p.m. ET — Wichita (MIN) vs. Frisco (TEX)The Twins’ Royce Lewis (MLB’s No. 38 prospect), who’s been out of competitive action since last June, is set to begin a rehab assignment in this one. Meanwhile, the Rangers-affiliated RoughRiders are in the conversation for most talented team in the Minors. Frisco features four Top 100 prospects: Evan Carter (No. 35), Owen White (No. 58), Luisangel Acu?a (No. 63) and Jack Leiter (No. 69). Leiter, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 Draft, is slated to get the ball against Lewis and the Wind Surge, who also boast top-ranked Minnesota prospect Brooks Lee — MLB’s No. 27 prospect and the No. 8 overall pick of the 2022 Draft.
Friday, 6:05 p.m. ET — Richmond (SF) vs. Erie (DET)Giants fans have reason to rejoice with the return to action of Marco Luciano, MLB’s No. 20 prospect. The 21-year-old shortstop went yard in his second Double-A game last week and leads the Flying Squirrels against some of the most promising players in the Detroit system. Wilmer Flores, MLB’s No. 85 prospect and brother of the San Francisco big leaguer with the same name, may be on the hill for the SeaWolves, who also have Colt Keith, a power-hitting infielder and MLB’s No. 94 prospect.
Saturday, 7:05 p.m. ET — Rocket City (LAA) vs. Biloxi (MIL)Catch a glimpse of a jaw-dropping youth movement two rungs away from The Show. Fan-favorite Angels prospect Edgar Quero (MLB No. 100), who turned 20 in April, has handled his first taste of Double-A with aplomb. He leads the Trash Pandas against the Brewers-affiliated Shuckers, highlighted by MLB No. 6 prospect Jackson Chourio — who turned 19 in March.
Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET — Columbus (CLE) vs. Louisville (CIN)We close out the week with a second dose of red-hot rising Reds infielder Elly De La Cruz. MLB’s No. 8 prospect is just a part of what makes the Triple-A Bats so stacked; they’ve also been getting big production out of Matt McLain (CIN No. 5) and Christian Encarnacion-Strand (CIN No. 6). But don’t weep for the Guardians-affiliated Clippers, who have a pair of Top 100 studs in their everyday lineup — Bo Naylor (No. 56) and Brayan Rocchio (No. 67).