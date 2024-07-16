LIVE on ESPN: J-Ram eliminated in semifinals of Home Run Derby

Alonso, the 2019 and 2021 Derby champion bidding for his third title, did not hit enough home runs to finish in the top four and advance to the next round. It was tough sledding for the Polar Bear throughout his round — he hit five homers before taking his timeout with 1:37 remaining and hit just four more in the rest of regulation. Alonso added three homers during bonus time, but it wasn’t enough to move on.