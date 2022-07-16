LIVE on Peacock: Futures Game showcasing top talent
7:24 PM UTC
Lights, camera, prospect action!
The 2022 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game is headed to Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium this Saturday when fifty of the game’s top Minor Leaguers will all take the field together in baseball’s best prospect showcase.
Before the festivities begin, here are some answers to frequently asked questions concerning this year’s Futures Game:
How to watchFirst pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. local time) on Saturday. The game will be streamed on Peacock with Scott Braun (play-by-play), Yonder Alonso, MLB Pipeline’s own Jim Callis (analyst) and A.J. Andrews (reporter) at the mics. A replay will also be aired Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on MLB Network. SiriusXM will carry the radio broadcast live for all subscribers.
Lineups
AMERICAN LEAGUE
1 Gunnar Henderson, 3B, BAL2 Jasson Dom?nguez, CF, NYY3 Dustin Harris, 1B, TEX4 Anthony Volpe, SS, NYY5 Matt Wallner, RF, MIN6 Yainer Diaz, DH, HOU7 George Valera, LF, CLE8 Curtis Mead, 2B, TB9 Shea Langeliers, C, OAKP Taj Bradley, RHP, TB
NATIONAL LEAGUE
1 Corbin Carroll, CF, ARI2 Robert Hassell III, RF, SD3 Francisco ?lvarez, DH, NYM4 Jordan Walker, 3B, STL5 Miguel Vargas, 2B, LAD6 Zac Veen, LF, COL7 Mark Vientos, 1B, NYM8 Masyn Winn, SS, STL9 Diego Cartaya, C, LADP Bobby Miller, RHP, LAD
RulesProspects will be split into American League and National League sides. The game first switched from a US vs. World format in 2019, and the NL has yet to lose since, going 1-0-1, including a 2-2 tie in 2019. The exhibition will be seven innings, so prepare for premium stuff from pitchers trying to show off in brief appearances.
Top prospects to watchTwenty-eight of MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospects are in La La Land this weekend. The NL has the advantage in that tally with 17 Top 100 representatives, compared to 10 on the AL side.
Five of our top eight overall talents are present on the Futures Game roster, and the only three missing are either injured or have Major League experience.
All five members of the National League outfield (Corbin Carroll, Jackson Chourio, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Robert Hassell III, Joey Wiemer) and each of its three catchers (Francisco ?lvarez, Diego Cartaya, Logan O’Hoppe) are featured on the Top 100, making those the most loaded position groups this year.
The AL is at its deepest when it comes to pitching. Taj Bradley, Jack Leiter, Ricky Tiedemann and Ken Waldichuk give the junior circuit four Top 100 arms.
Here are the 10 best overall prospects expected to take the field at Dodger Stadium, along with info on their current Minor League club and expected arrivals in the bigs:
No. 2 Francisco ?lvarez, C, ETA: 2023 (Triple-A Syracuse, Mets)No. 3 Corbin Carroll, OF, ETA: 2023 (Triple-A Reno, D-backs)No. 5 Gunnar Henderson, SS/3B, ETA: 2023 (Triple-A Norfolk, Orioles)No. 7 Jordan Walker, 3B, ETA: 2023 (Double-A Springfield, Cardinals)No. 8 Anthony Volpe, SS, ETA: 2023 (Double-A Somerset, Yankees)No. 12 Jordan Lawlar, SS, ETA: 2024 (Single-A Visalia, D-backs)No. 13 Diego Cartaya, C, ETA: 2023 (High-A Great Lakes, Dodgers)No. 15 Eury P?rez, RHP, ETA: 2023 (Double-A Pensacola, Marlins)No. 16 Jack Leiter, RHP, ETA: 2023 (Double-A Frisco, Rangers)No. 22 Zac Veen, OF, ETA: 2023 (High-A Spokane, Rockies)
Managers and coachesMike Scioscia will man the dugout for the National League. He may be best known for having been skipper for 19 years with the Angels, whom he led to a World Series title in 2002, but he spent all 13 of his seasons as a Major League catcher in Dodger blue. Kenny Landreaux (bench), Dan Haren (pitching), Shawn Green (hitting), Eric Davis (first base), Matt Tuiasosopo (third base) and Cesar Ramos make up the rest of the NL coaching staff.
The American League will be led by three-time All-Star and 2007 NL MVP Jimmy Rollins, who returns to Los Angeles after spending the 2015 season with the Dodgers. Rollins will have help from Jerry Manuel (bench), Edwin Jackson (pitching), Adri?n Beltr? (hitting), Garry Matthews Jr. (first base), Ryan Newman (third base) and Dan Otero (bullpen) as the remaining AL coaches.
Top Futures Game alumniThe Futures Game can sometimes look even more loaded in retrospect. These are some of the stars that once took the field as Futures Gamers:
Miguel Cabrera, 2001 and ’02Zack Greinke, 2003Justin Verlander, 2005Joey Votto, 2006 and ’07Clayton Kershaw, 2007Bryce Harper, 2010Mike Trout, 2010 and ’11Zack Wheeler, 2010 and ’12Jose Altuve, 2011Paul Goldschmidt, 2011Madison Bumgarner, 2011Nolan Arenado, 2011 and ’12Manny Machado, 2011 and ’12Xander Bogaerts, 2012 and ’13Gerrit Cole, 2012Francisco Lindor, 2012, ’13 and ’14Mookie Betts, 2014Carlos Correa, 2014Kris Bryant, 2014Rafael Devers, 2015 and ’17Lucas Giolito, 2015Aaron Judge, 2015Alex Bregman, 2016Ronald Acu?a Jr., 2017Bo Bichette, 2017 and ’18Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 2017Pete Alonso, 2018Fernando Tatis Jr., 2018Wander Franco, 2019Julio Rodr?guez, 2021Bobby Witt Jr., 2021Adley Rutschman, 2021Michael Harris II, 2021
Which Futures Gamers are on the cusp of the MajorsNo one on either of the active Futures Game rosters has seen the big leagues yet. “Yet” is the optimal word there because many are knocking on the door and could get that elusive call in the second half of the 2022 season. Here are some Futures Gamers who could be Major League options soon:
C Francisco ?lvarez, No. 1 MetsRHP Taj Bradley, No. 1 RaysRHP Hunter Brown, No. 1 AstrosOF Corbin Carroll, No. 1 D-backsINF Gunnar Henderson, No. 2 OriolesC Shea Langeliers, No. 1 AthleticsINF Curtis Mead, No. 2 RaysINF Spencer Steer, No. 7 TwinsINF Miguel Vargas, No. 5 DodgersINF Mark Vientos, No. 5 MetsLHP Ken Waldichuk, No. 5 YankeesOF Matt Wallner, No. 8 Twins
Who is missing outThere has been a decent amount of turnover on this year’s rosters. Cade Cavalli (finger), Henry Davis (wrist) and Ezequiel Tovar (groin) each needed to be replaced due to injury, while Brayan Bello, Nick Pratto and David Villar were swapped out because of their respective Major League statuses. (Bello has since returned to the Minors but still won’t be in L.A.)