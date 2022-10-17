LIVE on TBS: Yankees-Guardians Game 4

Guardians: It doesn’t get much hotter than Gonzalez, who has three go-ahead hits this postseason. After giving the Guardians the lead in the 10th inning of Game 2 at Yankee Stadium, he was the hero in the bottom of the ninth in Game 3 at Progressive Field, delivering a walk-off two-run single up the middle to put Cleveland one win away from advancing to the ALCS. On the contrary, the Guardians’ catching crew is still struggling to pick up some hits. Luke Maile has yet to log his first postseason hit (although his opportunities have been limited), and Hedges is hitting .083.