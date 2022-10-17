LIVE on TBS: Yankees-Guardians Game 4
8:14 PM UTC
CLEVELAND — The Guardians have had a knack for remaining calm in high-stress moments all season. It was the reason the club had a Major League-leading 29 come-from-behind wins during the regular season and why it was confident that overcoming a two-run deficit with one out in the ninth inning of Game 3 of the American League Division Series was possible on Saturday night.
Maybe it’s a planned mentality that Cleveland has figured out how to master. Maybe it’s mostly natural for a team that doesn’t know any better, considering seven of the 26 players on the roster made their MLB debuts this season. Whatever it is, it’s carried the Guardians this far, and they are confident it’ll lead them to victory on Sunday night.
“I know Cleveland is going to show out,” Guardians outfielder Will Brennan said of the expected crowd for a possible ALDS-ending Game 4. “We are going to have a tremendous crowd, and we are going to get it done.”
The Yankees have to quickly flush the gut-wrenching loss they experienced in Game 3 after having gone 167-0 when leading by multiple runs heading into the ninth in postseason games prior to Saturday night, according to ESPN Stats and Info.
But if anything is working in New York’s favor, it’s the fact that both teams are sending the same pitchers who started Game 1 — a matchup the Yankees won — back to the rubber in Game 4, with the Yanks facing elimination.
“We have a lot of guys in this room that have played in a lot of elimination games, games where the season is on the line,” Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge said. “We can’t look into it too much. Learn from the mistakes and bring the energy [Sunday]. We can’t sit here and sulk on it. We’ve got a big game.”
When is the game and how can I watch it?
Game 4 of the ALDS is 7:07 p.m. ET Sunday at Progressive Field. The game will be televised by TBS. All series are available in the U.S. on MLB.TV with authentication to a participating Pay TV provider. Live games are also available in select countries outside the US. For full details click here.
Who are the starting pitchers?
Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA in regular season) picked up the victory in Game 1 of the ALDS, limiting Cleveland to one run on four hits over 6 1/3 innings. Cole walked one and struck out eight, with the only damage coming on Steven Kwan’s third-inning homer. This will be Cole’s 16th career postseason start, and his sixth with the Yankees. He’s 3-1 with a 3.38 ERA in the postseason with New York, and 9-5 with a 2.83 ERA in the postseason overall.
Guardians: Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA in the regular season) is ready to put his Game 1 loss in the rearview mirror and focus on helping the Guardians clinch a spot in the AL Championship Series with his second matchup against Cole this week. In the series opener, Quantrill gave up four runs (three earned) on four hits (including two homers) with five strikeouts and three walks in five innings.
What are the starting lineups?
Yankees: Because Judge saw results by moving out of the leadoff spot for the first time since Sept. 8, he remains in the No. 2 spot, with Gleyber Torres now atop the order. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who has struggled at shortstop, is out of the lineup. Oswaldo Cabrera, who’s been playing left field, is starting at short, with Aaron Hicks getting the start in left.
1. Gleyber Torres, 2B2. Aaron Judge, RF3. Anthony Rizzo, 1B4. Giancarlo Stanton, DH5. Josh Donaldson, 3B6. Oswaldo Cabrera, SS7. Harrison Bader, CF8. Jose Trevino, C9. Aaron Hicks, LF
Guardians: Gabriel Arias earned another opportunity to be in the starting lineup after his 2-for-4 effort on Saturday. He’s once again at first base, with Josh Naylor remaining in the DH spot.
1. Steven Kwan, LF2. Amed Rosario, SS3. Jos? Ram?rez, 3B4. Josh Naylor, DH5. Oscar Gonzalez, RF6. Andr?s Gim?nez, 2B7. Gabriel Arias, 1B8. Austin Hedges, C9. Myles Straw, CF
How will the bullpens line up after the starter?
Yankees: Boone’s decisions late in Game 3 prompted plenty of questions, particularly with regard to bypassing Clay Holmes, who threw 16 pitches in Game 2 and is expected to be used for the ninth inning. Boone said that he did not want to use Holmes on back-to-back days, which makes him available for Game 4. Really, all hands should be on deck, as it could be the last day of the Yankees’ season.
Guardians: Cleveland pulled out a victory on Saturday without burning any of its top arms. After Quantrill’s departure, expect a rested Trevor Stephan, James Karinchak and Emmanuel Clase to pitch if the game is close.
Any injuries of note?
Yankees: All players on the ALDS roster are healthy enough to play, though it’s notable that Stanton and Matt Carpenter still aren’t thought to be outfield options. The Yanks might have to advance to the ALCS in order to see either anywhere but a DH/pinch-hitting role.
Guardians: Naylor served as the designated hitter on Saturday to get him off his feet a bit after he jammed his right leg into first base on Friday night at Yankee Stadium.
Who is hot and who is not?
Yankees: Bader has been a bright spot in the lineup during this ALDS; he’s 3-for-11 (.273) with two homers, his first long balls in a Yankees uniform. Judge’s two-run homer in Game 3 snapped an 0-for-9 ALDS skid that featured eight strikeouts, but it’s his only hit of the series so far. Similarly, Stanton’s only hit of the ALDS is a homer; he’s 1-for-9. No Yankees catcher has a hit yet, as Trevino and Kyle Higashioka are a combined 0-for-7.
Guardians: It doesn’t get much hotter than Gonzalez, who has three go-ahead hits this postseason. After giving the Guardians the lead in the 10th inning of Game 2 at Yankee Stadium, he was the hero in the bottom of the ninth in Game 3 at Progressive Field, delivering a walk-off two-run single up the middle to put Cleveland one win away from advancing to the ALCS. On the contrary, the Guardians’ catching crew is still struggling to pick up some hits. Luke Maile has yet to log his first postseason hit (although his opportunities have been limited), and Hedges is hitting .083.
Anything else fans might want to know?
o Coming into 2022, teams holding a 2-1 lead in any best-of-five postseason series had won the series 67 of 93 times (72 percent). In Division Series with the current 2-2-1 format, teams up 2-1 and playing Game 4 in their home ballparks had advanced 21 of 26 times (81 percent). In 15 of those instances, the series ended in Game 4.
o Quantrill has yet to lose at home since he was acquired by Cleveland at the Trade Deadline in 2020. His 36 home starts without recording a loss is the second-longest streak in Major League history, behind only Kenny Rogers (38).
o Judge’s 12 career postseason homers are the fifth-most by a Yankee, tying Reggie Jackson and Yogi Berra. Berra, of course, hit all of his in World Series games.