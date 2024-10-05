LIVE: Tigers-Guardians AL Division Series Game 1 (TBS)

Guardians: Cleveland is still working through who will fill the final spots in the ‘pen, but honestly, it doesn’t matter. This group has proven that no matter who is called up, they can get the job done. The relief corps ended the season with the fourth-best bullpen ERA by any team since 1995. Rookie Cade Smith will probably be the guy used in the first high-leverage situation of a game. Tim Herrin will tackle the lefties. Hunter Gaddis will have the eighth inning. And everyone knows Emmanuel Clase will handle the ninth. With off-days between Games 1, 2 and 3, expect Vogt to be ultra aggressive turning to his trusty ‘pen.