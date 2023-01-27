LIVE: Top 100 prospects revealed on MLB Network
3:30 PM UTC
With the action of the 2022 season a few months in the rearview mirror and not quite a month to go before Spring Training games get underway, the reveal of MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects list for 2023 is imminent.
Watch MLB Network‘s Greg Amsinger and Steve Phillips count down the list with insight from Pipeline’s Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo at 7 p.m. ET/4 PT. The show can also be streamed live on MLB.com.
