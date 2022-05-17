LIVE: Valera leads Akron on MLB.TV

Saturday, 8:05 p.m. ET – Tulsa Drillers (LAD) @ Amarillo Sod Poodles (ARI)

Tulsa has jockeyed with Wichita atop the Texas League North Division standings this season, and now the Drillers head to Amarillo for an interdivisional showdown with the Sod Poodles. Drillers second baseman Michael Busch (MLB No. 65) is fresh off another selection to the MLB Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week and is joined on his talented Double-A squad by right-handed pitcher Bobby Miller (No. 55) and outfielder Andy Pages (No. 66). Across the diamond, the Soddies feature a pair of Top 100 Prospects of their own. Outfielder Corbin Carroll (No. 19) has been tearing up Texas League pitching all season with an OPS of 1.130 heading into the week while left-hander Blake Walston (No. 95) is set to make his seventh start of the year.