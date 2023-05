Sunday, 7:05 p.m. ET — Norfolk (BAL) vs. Memphis (STL)Jordan Walker (MLB’s No. 1 prospect) and second-ranked Cardinals prospect Masyn Winn (MLB’s No. 38) host a Triple-A powerhouse as the Redbirds wrap a series against the Orioles-affiliated Tides. Norfolk’s lineup features three players on the Top 100 Prospects list — Colton Cowser (No. 29, although he went on the 7-day IL on May 20), Jordan Westburg (No. 50) and Connor Norby (No. 86).