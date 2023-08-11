LIVE: Watch Guardians prospects at Single-A FREE

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET — South Bend (CHC) vs. Lake County (CLE)The Cubs grabbed Matt Shaw with the 13th overall pick in this year’s Draft, and the former Maryland shortstop bashed his way through a Rookie-level assignment in three games (4-for-8, 2B, HR, 2 SB). Will High-A ball prove a tougher challenge for him? The Guardians’ Chase DeLauter, a 2022 first-rounder, was out of action while recovering from foot surgery until the end of June but has been hitting like a man on a mission for the Captains ever since.