LIVE: Watch one of the Minors’ top strikeout artists

Sunday, 9:05 p.m. ET — Reno (ARI) at Las Vegas (OAK)The battle for Nevada takes center stage to close out the week in a Pacific Coast League clash. Corbin Carroll takes Reno into the lights and glitz of Las Vegas where they’ll match up with the powerful Shea Langeliers and newest Athletic, Ken Waldichuk. After injuries limited him to 49 games from 2019-2021, Carrroll — baseball’s No. 2 overall prospect — has stayed largely healthy with results matching his talent. The Aviators are piloted by Langeliers (No 29), who has turned into one of the game’s most powerful young hitters.