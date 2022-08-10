LIVE: Watch Rocchio, Akron FREE on MLB.TV

Sunday, 7:05 p.m. ET — Gwinnett (ATL) at Nashville (MIL)Three homegrown Milwaukee talents and one newcomer will close out the week with the Sounds hosting the Stripers in an International League battle. The Brewers’ No. 2, 3 and 4 prospects — Sal Frelick (MLB No. 45), Joey Wiemer (MLB No. 59) and Garrett Mitchell — will be joined in an already-crowded outfield by Esteury Ruiz (No. 9), who came to the organization as part of the Josh Hader deal. The Brew Crew have an exciting outfield core on the cusp of the Major Leagues, and they’ll all be on display for a Sounds team looking to capture first place in the West Division.