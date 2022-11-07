LIVE: Watch top prospects clash in AFL Fall Stars Game

For the first time since 2008, the Fall Stars Game will break with the East Division vs. West Division format to pit a team of American League prospects against a team of National League prospects. Mickey Storey, a manager in the Houston organization who’s spending the autumn at the helm of the AFL’s Surprise Saguaros, is skipper of the AL team. Reid Brignac, who managed the Mets’ Double-A affiliate this year and has been at the helm for the Peoria Javelinas in the Fall League, is calling the shots for the NL.