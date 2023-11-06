LIVE: Watch top prospects in the Fall Stars Game (MLB Network)

For the second straight year, the Fall Stars Game will be a competition between American League prospects vs. National League prospects. Surprise Saguaros manager Carlos Cardoza of the Rangers organization will be at the helm for the AL team, while Scottsdale Scorpions skipper Marty Malloy of the Philadelphia Phillies organization will manage the NL side. These skippers — and their coaching staffs — were selected as their respective AFL clubs had the best record at the time of selection from their respective leagues.