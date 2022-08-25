LIVE: Watch Valera, fellow Top 100 prospects FREE

Sunday, 7:05 p.m. ET — El Paso (SD) at Oklahoma City (LAD)It’s a Southern California rivalry … in Oklahoma! Both organizations continue to develop some of the top prospects in the game, and this Triple-A matchup features a heavy dose on both sides. The Chihuahuas’ Luis Campusano (MLB ‘s No. 98 prospect) continues to be one of the best-hitting backstops in the Minors while No. 6 Padres prospect Eguy Rosario became the first El Paso player to reach the 20/20 plateau after hitting his 20th homer over the weekend. For the Dodgers, the 1-2 punch of Miguel Vargas (MLB No. 44) and Michael Busch (MLB No. 45) headline a quintet of Top 100 prospects on Oklahoma City’s roster.