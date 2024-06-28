Lively continues to show consistent reliability in starting rotation

KANSAS CITY — Every fifth day, when Ben Lively gets the ball, the Guardians know that they’re going to have a chance to win.

This consistency and reliability has become crucial for a team that hasn’t been able to lean on its rotation as much as it has in recent memory. Most of the time this season, Cleveland has taken advantage of that dependability, considering it had won eight of his 12 starts entering Thursday night. But in the series opener against the Royals at Kauffman Stadium, the Guardians’ offense was silenced, as they fell, 2-1.