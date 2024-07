This browser does not support the video element.

MLB Logo icon

This browser does not support the video element.

Stream on MLB.TV

This browser does not support the video element.

Buy tickets

This browser does not support the video element.

Bet with BetMGM!More info

This browser does not support the video element.

Florida native Ben Lively attended college at Central Florida, about 120 miles northeast of Tropicana Field

This browser does not support the video element.

Ryan Pepiot has held opponents to a .193 batting average across his 15 career day games (9 starts)