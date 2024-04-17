Lively tabbed to make Guardians debut vs. Boston
This browser does not support the video element.
MLB Logo icon
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
Watch with Free TrialMore info
This browser does not support the video element.
Ben Lively is expected to return from the IL to make his Guardians debut
This browser does not support the video element.