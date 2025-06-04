Lively undergoes Tommy John surgery, expected out 12-18 months
NEW YORK — Ben Lively officially underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery and right flexor tendon repair on Wednesday morning, the Guardians announced. The procedures are expected to sideline Lively for 12-18 months.
Lively’s procedure was performed by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas. He’s slated to have a post-op recheck on Thursday, after which he will report to the Guardians’ facility in Goodyear, Ariz., to begin his rehab.
The Guardians announced on May 23 that Lively would be undergoing season-ending surgery. He was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain on May 13, after exiting his start vs. the Brewers with right forearm inflammation.
The 33-year-old went on to receive an additional opinion afterward from renowned orthopedist Meister, who recommended that he undergo surgery.
Lively was the Guardians’ most consistent starter this season before landing on the IL, recording a 3.22 ERA (first on the Guardians) in 44 2/3 innings over nine starts. Losing him for the rest of 2025 is a tough blow for a Cleveland rotation that was finding some momentum in May after an inconsistent March/April.
Guardians rotation ranks
March/April: 4.84 ERA (27th in the Majors); 152 1/3 innings (23rd)
May: 3.60 ERA (13th); 137 2/3 innings (27th)
“We’ve been encouraged by the way the rotation as a group has performed over the course of the last month,” said Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti, citing the improved ERA month over month. “ … It continues to be a really young group that has a lot of ability, that is capable of putting up really strong outings.
“But I think what we’re trying to work with them on is just getting more consistency from that group as a whole,” Antonetti added. “And again, I think we’ve seen signs of heading in the right direction, and hopefully it can continue.”
That progress will have to continue without Lively, and for now, the Guardians’ rotation picture includes Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams, Luis Ortiz, Slade Cecconi and Logan Allen. Cleveland will soon receive a huge boost with the return of Shane Bieber.
Bieber made his first rehab start this past Saturday, in the Rookie-level Arizona Complex League. Pitchers may spend 30 days on a rehab assignment, and Bieber’s clock started with that outing. If all continues to go well, he should return right around July 1, give or take a few days.
Bieber is set to start for Double-A Akron on Friday and work up to three innings and 50 pitches.