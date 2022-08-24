Longtime drummer Adams honored by Guardians

CLEVELAND — No matter how many hurdles John Adams has to face when it comes to his health, he’s determined to get back to Progressive Field at some point in the future. In the meantime, the Guardians are doing their part to make his presence known at every home game moving forward.

The Guardians surprised Adams on Wednesday afternoon — the anniversary of the first game he brought his enormous bass drum to in 1973 — at his living facility with a special announcement in a small ceremony in front of friends, family and Guardians staffers. Adams learned that he’ll be the 11th member of Cleveland’s Distinguished Hall of Fame and that the bench he sat on in the top of the left-field bleachers will be moved to Heritage Park with a bronze sculpture of his drum sitting on top of it.

“I can’t believe this is happening,” Adams blurted out, with an enormous grin as the Guardians continued to explain how his legacy would live on at Progressive Field.