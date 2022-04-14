Making sense of the legend of Steven Kwan

As noted above, this wasn’t new for Kwan, as a concept. In the Minors in 2021, he swung and missed at just 2.6% of pitches he saw, by far the lowest in the Minors (min. 300 plate appearances). The next batter on the list, Michael Stefanic of the Angels’ organization, was at 5%. For comparison, the lowest such rate in the Majors belonged to Fletcher, at 4%. It makes sense that Fletcher would reappear here, as he’s likely a good comp to keep in mind moving forward for Kwan.