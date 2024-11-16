Manager of the Year Award on deck for Vogt?

For a guy who was supposedly learning on the fly with zero prior managerial experience, Vogt pushed all the right buttons and helped his club exceed all expectations. And if the narrative is supposed to determine whether a manager wins this award, he has quite the convincing story to come out on top.

“It’s really fun,” Vogt said of all three finalists being from the AL Central. “We all played very good baseball, we all grind, we all have to work, we have to make things happen. And it’s really fun to see both Matt Quatraro and A.J. Hinch be recognized in that way. … Our division went down to the wire. It was a dog fight and none of the teams went away, and it was a really tough year and everybody played us tough. So, [I’m] really happy for them and it’s a really cool honor.”