Manzardo among AFL Home Run Derby participants

Ivan Melendez (AZ No. 8), Salt River Rafters: The 2022 second-rounder could have the Arizona crowd on his side Saturday, and he has the power to win over even more fans. The former Texas Longhorn set a BBCOR-era (2011) record with 32 homers in his final season on campus and then proceeded to go deep 30 more times in only 96 games across High-A and Double-A in his first full season. Melendez has gone deep only twice for Salt River this fall but in home games, he registered six balls with exit velocities above 105 mph, topping out at 115.5 mph on Oct. 19.