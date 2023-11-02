Manzardo among AFL Home Run Derby participants
12 minutes ago
Who wants to see some dingers in the desert?
The Arizona Fall League Home Run Derby returns this Saturday, Nov. 4, to Sloan Park in Mesa for another exhibition of some of the prospect-laden circuit’s top sluggers. Mariners prospect Robert Perez Jr. defeated Orioles bopper Heston Kjerstad, 11-10, in the final round of last year’s edition to claim the 2022 prize.
The 2023 slugging slate is just as loaded, headlined by a pair of Top 100 prospects in Kyle Manzardo (No. 58) and Kevin Alcántara (No. 71). There’s also a former Golden Spikes Award winner in Ivan Melendez and, as of Wednesday morning, the AFL home run leader in Aaron Sabato (seven).
The Derby will be streamed live from Mesa on MLB.com at 8:30 p.m. ET/6:30 local. Amarillo broadcasters Chris and Stefan Caray will be on the call.
Here is the full group of 2023 AFL Home Run Derby participants:
Kevin Alcántara (CHC No. 4, MLB No. 71), Mesa Solar Sox: The right-handed slugger has the potential for at least above-average power as he matures into his 6-foot-6 frame. After hitting 13 homers in 102 games during the regular season, he is tied for third in the AFL with five dingers over 17 contests this autumn. Alcántara has talked about having an opposite-field approach in games, but if he’s focused solely on drawing power to the pullside Saturday, he could put on a show in his organization’s Spring Training home.
Wes Clarke (not ranked among Brewers Top 30), Surprise Saguaros: Clarke was going to be a power bat to watch in Arizona after he led the Southern League with 26 homers for Double-A Biloxi this summer. The 24-year-old first baseman/catcher hasn’t disappointed, and he’s tied for fifth in the AFL with four homers and sitting 10th with his .557 slugging percentage over 77 plate appearances.
Kyle Manzardo (CLE No. 2, MLB No. 58), Peoria Javelinas: Manzardo was sent to the Fall League to make up for time lost to an in-season shoulder injury, and he’s accomplishing that mission loudly for Peoria. His 460-foot homer on Oct. 11 was the farthest measured by Statcast cameras this fall, and his five total dingers put him in a tie for third in the circuit. He also sits fourth with 42 total bases, eighth with a .592 slugging percentage and 12th with a .942 OPS.
Ivan Melendez (AZ No. 8), Salt River Rafters: The 2022 second-rounder could have the Arizona crowd on his side Saturday, and he has the power to win over even more fans. The former Texas Longhorn set a BBCOR-era (2011) record with 32 homers in his final season on campus and then proceeded to go deep 30 more times in only 96 games across High-A and Double-A in his first full season. Melendez has gone deep only twice for Salt River this fall but in home games, he registered six balls with exit velocities above 105 mph, topping out at 115.5 mph on Oct. 19.
Damiano Palmegiani, (TOR No. 18), Surprise Saguaros: A 2021 14th-round pick, Palmegiani ranks second among Blue Jays Minor Leaguers with 47 combined home runs over his last two seasons. Only Top 100 prospect Orelvis Martinez (58) has gone deep more in that system. The right-handed slugger has homered four times in 18 games with Surprise, and nine of his 17 hits have gone for extra bases.
Gabriel Rincones Jr. (PHI No. 9), Scottsdale Scorpions: The 2022 third-rounder managed 15 homers in 120 games during the regular season between Single-A Clearwater and High-A Jersey Shore — neither of which is what most would call a hitter-friendly environment. He’s managed only two dingers this fall, but notably, a ball TrackMan had down for 452 feet was kept in the park by Scottsdale’s batter’s eye on Oct. 18, robbing Rincones of another dinger. The left-handed slugger will get a better opportunity to show how that raw pop plays Saturday in Mesa.
Kala’i Rosario (MIN No. 19), Glendale Desert Dogs: All Rosario has done this fall has been go deep. No, seriously. Six of his 12 hits for Glendale have left the yard. Despite a .176 average, he’s managed a more impressive .456 slugging percentage through 19 games. The Hawaii native jumped from 12 homers in 2022 to 21 this past summer for High-A Cedar Rapids as a result of improved swing decisions, and thus, he has the raw pop to hang with anyone this weekend.
Aaron Sabato (not ranked among Twins Top 30), Glendale Desert Dogs: As a first-base-only type, Sabato needs to show power, and he’s flipped that switch nicely in the desert. His seven homers top the Fall League entering Thursday, accounting for exactly half of his 14 hits. The 2020 27th overall pick heads into the Derby with plenty of momentum, too, with four of those homers coming in his last three contests.
The format
All participants will take their hacks in two separate rounds Saturday. The first will last 2:15, and the second will be 1:30. Each slugger will have the option to take a 30-second timeout in both rounds as well.
The two batters with the highest combined totals from those rounds advance to the third and final session that will also be 1:30 and include another 30-second timeout. The bopper with the most long balls in that final round wins the competition.
Batters can take unlimited swings within the allotted time period, and as long as a ball has been released by the Derby pitcher before time is up, it is eligible to be counted toward the final home run total.