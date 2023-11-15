Manzardo gets All-Fall League nod

2B: James Triantos, Mesa (CHC No. 9)Everyone knew about Triantos’ contact skills. He only struck out 10.6 percent of the time in High-A in 2023, after all. What was in question was the impact, and we might have seen the first answer about what might be coming as he moves up. Triantos was named the AFL Offensive Player of the Year after finishing second in the league with his .417 average with a lot more impact. He topped the circuit in triples, was second in SLG (.679), OPS (1.144), hits (35) and total bases (57), while finishing third in OBP (.495).Honorable mention: Oliver Dunn (PHI), Caleb Durbin (NYY)