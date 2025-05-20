Guardians 

Manzardo looks to power up in nightcap

Kevin

This browser does not support the video element.

MLB Logo icon

This browser does not support the video element.

Stream on MLB.TV

CLE_3554x2000_in-game tab stories

Learn more

MIN_3554x2000_in-game tab stories

Learn more

This browser does not support the video element.

Buy tickets

This browser does not support the video element.

Bet with FanDuel!

POTG_Preview_Vote_2025

More info

This browser does not support the video element.

Kyle Manzardo needed just 38 games in ’25 to double his home-run total from 53 games in ’24

This browser does not support the video element.

Chris Paddack is 1-2 with a 2.95 ERA and 18 K’s across his 4 home starts this season

 