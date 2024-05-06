Manzardo makes Prospect Team of the Week

MLB Logo icon

C | The Mariners’ No. 2 prospect (MLB No. 34) posted a .571/.700/1.000 slash line in 5 games for Double-A Arkansas

1B | The Guardians’ No. 2 prospect (MLB No. 52), who has been called up to make his MLB debut, homered 3 times in 5 games for Triple-A Columbus

2B | Ramirez, the Cubs’ No. 14 prospect, posted an absurd 1.241 OPS in 6 games for High-A South Bend

3B | The Nationals’ No. 3 prospect (MLB No. 43) posted a .400/.500/.850 slash line with 3 homers in 6 games for Double-A Harrisburg

Jared Serna SS | Serna, the 21-year-old Yankees prospect, was on fire, batting .429 with a 1.407 OPS in 4 games for High-A Hudson Valley

OF | 14 RBIs and a .455/.539/.909 slash line in 5 games? That’ll play! The Mariners’ No. 4 prospect posted a 1.448 OPS for Single-A Modesto

OF | The Nationals’ No. 8 prospect batted .500 with 2 homers in 6 games for Double-A Harrisburg

Roberto Campos OF | Campos, the Tigers' No. 24 prospect, went 8-for-16 in 4 games for High-A West Michigan

LHP | The Giants’ No. 2 prospect (MLB No. 74) struck out a career-high 10 batters in 4 scoreless frames for Triple-A Sacramento

Chayce McDermott RHP | The O's No. 8 prospect struck out 11 batters in 6 2/3 no-hit frames for Triple-A Norfolk