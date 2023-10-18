Manzardo swats two more homers in Fall League
2:32 AM UTC
PEORIA, Ariz. – Sound the horns, Kyle Manzardo has homered again. Twice, in fact.
With the dulcet tones of an accompanying bugle on hand at the Peoria Sports Complex on Tuesday, the second-ranked Guardians prospect claimed the Fall League home run lead in resounding fashion with a pair of roundtrippers on the first four pitches he saw in the Javelinas’ 7-6 extra-inning defeat.
His second wallop went a reported 471 feet per Trackman, caroming off a recycle bin beyond the right-field berm. As the Javelinas dugout whooped and hollered upon impact, Manzardo emphatically pinwheeled his bat in celebration, choosing to “mix something in there” after such a considerable drive.
Manzardo, who played in front of visiting family, was locked in from the jump. He wasted little time in his first at-bat against righty Kendall Williams (Dodgers), clocking a center-cut pitch down the right-field line and tucking it inside the foul pole.
“Honestly, I just got up on the plate a little bit more than I normally would and just looked for something up and over the plate,” Manzardo said. “I had to get him kind of in the middle of the plate because obviously his pitches are going to play well on the other side. So just getting him close to me and backing the changeups up [was the plan].”
Factoring in the six homers he hit over his final 11 regular-season contests for Triple-A Columbus, alongside his three-game long ball streak from last week, Manzardo has been scorching the ball for the better part of a month. While Cleveland had to part with right-hander Aaron Civale to acquire the first baseman’s services from the Rays at the Trade Deadline in July, he’s quickly become one of the most hotly anticipated offensive prospects in recent franchise memory.
When healthy, Manzardo has shown he has the ability to rake at every level. Known as a hit-over-power profile in the mold of fellow Washington State All-America performer John Olerud, the 2021 second-round pick is beginning to show that there is plenty of thump coiled up in his left-handed swing. Of Manzardo’s 12 hits for the Javelinas, nine have gone for extra bases.
Peoria’s offense (comprised of Guardians, Rays, Mariners, Padres and Marlins prospects) has far and away paced the traditionally hitter-friendly circuit, leading the league in nearly every major offensive category, including home runs (20), runs (118), slugging percentage (.473) and OPS (.868). Manzardo said last week that it felt like four of the team’s best hitters were on the bench on a daily basis in order to get everyone at-bats. MLB’s No. 58 overall prospect has alternated between starts at first base and designated hitter to keep his potent bat in the lineup.
“I try not to change the way I’m thinking or anything but it’s different [being the DH],” Manzardo said. “You kind of [have] to find a different way to stay locked into the game and stay invested.”
Doing just that hasn’t proven difficult for Manzardo, who is slashing .286/.388/.738 through his first 10 contests with Peoria. One of the highest-ranked players in attendance at the premier fall showcase, he has captivated Guardians fans with his light-tower power and dedicated approach to hitting.
The Fall League tends to be lauded as baseball’s finishing school, the last big stop on a prospect’s upward trajectory to the big leagues. While Manzardo did miss time this year due to a left shoulder ailment and is making up for lost at-bats, he’s also emphatically showing the organization that acquired him two-and-a-half months ago that his complete offensive profile makes him an impact bat, even at 23 years old.
Manzardo is often joined in the Javelinas’ order by Chase DeLauter, Cleveland’s No. 4 prospect and first-round selection in 2022 out of James Madison. The two have different personalities, but similar smooth left-handed-hitting strokes. While the duo has yet to suit up together in the Guardians system, they’ve begun to build chemistry this fall and have embraced the expectations that come with their prospect profiles.
“It’s special,” Manzardo said of the support he receives from the fan base. “And I really appreciate it whenever I see something cool about me and Chase like that. I know he likes it too. All the pictures and stuff over Instagram, it’s been a lot of fun.”