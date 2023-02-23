Matt Forman: From budding sports writer to assistant GM

Forman: It all happened so quickly. Derek [Falvey] was interviewing for the Twins job during that postseason run, so when these things happen a couple days later, Derek is no longer in Cleveland and now he’s working for a rival club in our division. Carter Hawkins and I were promoted at the same time to assistant GM, and I think we were both excited about the opportunity to continue leading the organization in new ways. Despite Derek leaving, it wasn’t a dramatic change in how we operated. As an organization, we’ve certainly had a fair share of people in leadership roles take on new leadership roles elsewhere, and one of the things that has made our organization so resilient is the ability to pick up when someone leaves and keep the trains running.