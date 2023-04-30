McKenzie ‘another step closer’ after 1st bullpen session
7:49 PM UTC
BOSTON — A little more than a month after going on the injured list with a strain in his right teres major muscle, Guardians right-hander Triston McKenzie had a bullpen session at Fenway Park on Saturday before Cleveland’s game against the Red Sox.
McKenzie threw 20 pitches — all fastballs — and didn’t have problems with his delivery. The team is hoping he’ll be ready to return to action around late May, but there is work to be done before he is activated.
“McKenzie is doing a good job. He is pushing and pushing, but listening to what [the trainers and pitching coach Carl Willis are saying]. That’s kind of what you want,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said.
McKenzie said he didn’t have any restrictions mentally or physically. He will have another bullpen in a couple of days and is hoping to throw his secondary pitches by his third session.
“It was nice and refreshing to get back out there a little bit and get moving,” McKenzie said. “It was some sense of normalcy. It was just good to be out there. I feel I’m another step closer.”
“I’m excited to come back and contribute whatever way I can,” McKenzie said.