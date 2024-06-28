McKenzie eyes a bounceback start vs. Royals
This browser does not support the video element.
MLB Logo icon
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
This browser does not support the video element.
Triston McKenzie is looking to get back on track after allowing 7 runs in 5 1/3 innings in his past 2 starts
This browser does not support the video element.