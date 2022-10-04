McKenzie finishes strong, ready for postseason

The regular season is now in the rearview mirror for McKenzie, and the Guardians couldn’t have asked for much more from the young hurler. In 2020, McKenzie was solid in his brief time in the big leagues. In ’21, he struggled with his command in the early weeks of the season, which prompted a demotion to Triple-A that lasted most of the summer. This year, it was time for McKenzie to prove why he had previously been a top prospect in Cleveland’s system, and he was able to do that and much more in 30 starts.