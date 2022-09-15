McKenzie, Hendriks reflect on Clemente’s legacy

“He brought a lot of joy to a lot of people, and that act of selflessness and making sure he put other people ahead of him,” Hendriks said. “It’s unbelievable watching the impact he had. Now you look around and every team has a Roberto Clemente nominee, every team has players who actively are in the community. A lot of it started with what he was trying to do in making sure other people who weren’t in the game were kind of being taken care of, and the ability to go about and follow your passions in a philanthropic way.”