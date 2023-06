This browser does not support the video element.

MLB Logo icon

This browser does not support the video element.

Buy tickets

This browser does not support the video element.

Stream on MLB.TV

This browser does not support the video element.

Bet with BetMGM!

This browser does not support the video element.

Triston McKenzie looks to return to form after giving up 5 runs in 5 innings in his last start

This browser does not support the video element.

Zac Gallen has pitched to a 0.96 ERA in 7 home starts this season