McKenzie looks to get Guards back on track

This browser does not support the video element.

MLB Logo icon

This browser does not support the video element.

FREE on MLB.TV

This browser does not support the video element.

Buy tickets

This browser does not support the video element.

Watch with Free Trial

This browser does not support the video element.

Watch with Free Trial

This browser does not support the video element.

Bet with BetMGM!More info

This browser does not support the video element.

Triston McKenzie hasn’t allowed more than 2 runs in any of his last 4 starts, and has 25 K’s in that span (21 innings)

Watch with Free Trial

This browser does not support the video element.

Mike Clevinger is eyeing a bounce-back start after allowing 4 runs on 6 hits with 4 walks in 2 innings in his ’24 debut

Watch with Free TrialWatch with Free Trial