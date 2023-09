This browser does not support the video element.

MLB Logo icon

This browser does not support the video element.

Stream on MLB.TV

This browser does not support the video element.

Buy tickets

This browser does not support the video element.

Bet with BetMGM!

This browser does not support the video element.

Kyle Gibson got a win against the Guardians on May 30, allowing 3 runs in 5 2/3 innings

This browser does not support the video element.

Triston McKenzie will return from the IL to make his first start since June 10