It’s not just the Astros who haven’t been able to figure out McKenzie, who has arguably been the most reliable starter in Cleveland’s rotation this season. The box scores in McKenzie’s past two outings weren’t the flashiest but the numbers don’t tell the whole story. He’s been nearly untouchable since the start of July, with each of his last two starts getting clouded by a late-game homer. But this time around, McKenzie’s line spoke for itself.