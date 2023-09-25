McKenzie struggles with control in return from IL

CLEVELAND — When a pitcher has been out for an extended period of time, especially one who was only able to make two starts in the first 154 games of the season, it’s hard to know how they’ll look when they get back on the rubber for the first time.

Guardians starter Triston McKenzie went through this once already this season. He was shut down after his final outing in Spring Training because of an upper teres major muscle strain. It took until June 4 for him to get his first start of the season and he was electric against the Twins, fanning 10 batters while allowing just one hit in five frames. But after his next outing, he had to get shut down again and waited more than three months to get another chance.