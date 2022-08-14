McKenzie sunk by two solo shots as winning streak ends

But as solid as their pitching and defense were, the Guardians’ offense failed to come alive after an eight-run win on Friday. The team could not capitalize on the early struggles of Blue Jays starter Mitch White, who issues two walks in the first inning, but ended up with just one earned run on the day — a Gim?nez RBI single. Cleveland left nine men on base and went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.