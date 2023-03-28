McKenzie to rest for 2 weeks with shoulder strain

The easiest option would be moving starter Hunter Gaddis — who’s currently stretched out to 70 pitches — from the bullpen to the rotation. That doesn’t mean he would start on Friday, but it’s almost a guarantee that he’ll be one of the team’s five starters to open the year. The Guardians could also choose to start Zach Plesac, who’s currently scheduled to pitch a Minor League game on Wednesday before the start of the season, on Friday, or the team could scratch Cal Quantrill from Tuesday’s exhibition start against the D-backs so that he can take the ball against the Mariners at the end of the week.